Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux

[slackware-security] kernel (SSA:2017-258-02)



New kernel packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2, and -current to

fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/linux-4.4.88/*: Upgraded.

This update fixes the security vulnerability known as "BlueBorne".

The native Bluetooth stack in the Linux Kernel (BlueZ), starting at

Linux kernel version 3.3-rc1 is vulnerable to a stack overflow in

the processing of L2CAP configuration responses resulting in remote

code execution in kernel space.

Be sure to upgrade your initrd after upgrading the kernel packages.

If you use lilo to boot your machine, be sure lilo.conf points to the correct

kernel and initrd and run lilo as root to update the bootloader.

If you use elilo to boot your machine, you should run eliloconfig to copy the

kernel and initrd to the EFI System Partition.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251

https://www.armis.com/blueborne

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:

kernel-generic-3.10.107-i486-2.txz

kernel-generic-smp-3.10.107_smp-i686-2.txz

kernel-headers-3.10.107_smp-x86-2.txz

kernel-huge-3.10.107-i486-2.txz

kernel-huge-smp-3.10.107_smp-i686-2.txz

kernel-modules-3.10.107-i486-2.txz

kernel-modules-smp-3.10.107_smp-i686-2.txz

kernel-source-3.10.107_smp-noarch-2.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

kernel-generic-3.10.107-x86_64-2.txz

kernel-headers-3.10.107-x86-2.txz

kernel-huge-3.10.107-x86_64-2.txz

kernel-modules-3.10.107-x86_64-2.txz

kernel-source-3.10.107-noarch-2.txz



Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:

kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.4.88-i586-1.txz

kernel-generic-smp-4.4.88_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.4.88_smp-x86-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.4.88-i586-1.txz

kernel-huge-smp-4.4.88_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.4.88-i586-1.txz

kernel-modules-smp-4.4.88_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-source-4.4.88_smp-noarch-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.4.88-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.4.88-x86-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.4.88-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.4.88-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-source-4.4.88-noarch-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware -current:

kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.9.50-i586-1.txz

kernel-generic-smp-4.9.50_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.9.50-i586-1.txz

kernel-huge-smp-4.9.50_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.9.50-i586-1.txz

kernel-modules-smp-4.9.50_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.9.50_smp-x86-1.txz

kernel-source-4.9.50_smp-noarch-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:

kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.9.50-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.9.50-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.9.50-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.9.50-x86-1.txz

kernel-source-4.9.50-noarch-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 packages:

5dc7b2058c14f01a17595cd374fc516a kernel-generic-3.10.107-i486-2.txz

4b85215f43427662a5aeae4f901e3ce5 kernel-generic-smp-3.10.107_smp-i686-2.txz

61da0098796c273e8d2e430a16d63567 kernel-headers-3.10.107_smp-x86-2.txz

32905795bfcb581569f5f3530c280052 kernel-huge-3.10.107-i486-2.txz

b5713abf49bbf3ac47b789ab8ca6b4b8 kernel-huge-smp-3.10.107_smp-i686-2.txz

e51dd6bb24404cc0ab468d68f7fcafb2 kernel-modules-3.10.107-i486-2.txz

bde3a57da890dc6d662ed76065539474 kernel-modules-smp-3.10.107_smp-i686-2.txz

747da6a4b44a53584dfe018f14ac0bcf kernel-source-3.10.107_smp-noarch-2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 packages:

ea7d675af2f2b02d498e2723f3d0c30b kernel-generic-3.10.107-x86_64-2.txz

1a5f183a32db2968e0063d987ea2e90c kernel-headers-3.10.107-x86-2.txz

376c83ed81203dc30404b5656069d271 kernel-huge-3.10.107-x86_64-2.txz

ecc276ef85dd9d8eb643d33e1203c418 kernel-modules-3.10.107-x86_64-2.txz

fce4a64e08b0230322a1241e7fd30f96 kernel-source-3.10.107-noarch-2.txz



Slackware 14.2 packages:

75d6214d28107e508e6ef2f8d5e2ad30 kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

3e856cef8cca5e7b2806f61ddd329d22 kernel-generic-4.4.88-i586-1.txz

9034af0d6747a997fb428a0f0c4123cf kernel-generic-smp-4.4.88_smp-i686-1.txz

bda60a4fcae355168d3cb2b69a893ed6 kernel-headers-4.4.88_smp-x86-1.txz

3bf54f060154f74547a41b9a9968b456 kernel-huge-4.4.88-i586-1.txz

0fc421100e420baff2f5db50e6eea3a9 kernel-huge-smp-4.4.88_smp-i686-1.txz

9237db6bd8c841140e10e3dd73e4df72 kernel-modules-4.4.88-i586-1.txz

da6e3ba08df2214bdccc83cf92ebf5bc kernel-modules-smp-4.4.88_smp-i686-1.txz

91a0cbfe5867a923e6a1a3c10e17dca9 kernel-source-4.4.88_smp-noarch-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:

75d6214d28107e508e6ef2f8d5e2ad30 kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

4a1f785aa4499d0e537ec1aff1a3a37c kernel-generic-4.4.88-x86_64-1.txz

6d0573da1b03d145bc1a2a5dd0bc1be7 kernel-headers-4.4.88-x86-1.txz

d749ce7b95738b3ccef35d889884cee5 kernel-huge-4.4.88-x86_64-1.txz

1b301c30bc17c566cfa039be37cba7e0 kernel-modules-4.4.88-x86_64-1.txz

dd10e43d0c9d988527f950cbd180642d kernel-source-4.4.88-noarch-1.txz



Slackware -current packages:

75d6214d28107e508e6ef2f8d5e2ad30 a/kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

24da1061e64d9db55a8a51ff17c1788b a/kernel-generic-4.9.50-i586-1.txz

b7251929658e143d332285c9dfaebbbe a/kernel-generic-smp-4.9.50_smp-i686-1.txz

78b5db6e7390c2308b12fa7f30e39a4c a/kernel-huge-4.9.50-i586-1.txz

beb8bfa38068b5e41ca8d31454d4a709 a/kernel-huge-smp-4.9.50_smp-i686-1.txz

5c56e0aae9071e2b86fc35079948792e a/kernel-modules-4.9.50-i586-1.txz

0f7609c7fe1d4547d4d69444a20894a8 a/kernel-modules-smp-4.9.50_smp-i686-1.txz

2bbef0e2a7655778a905a8dcc1bf185d d/kernel-headers-4.9.50_smp-x86-1.txz

30cb739f15575f2e3a26f565e56f81b7 k/kernel-source-4.9.50_smp-noarch-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current packages:

75d6214d28107e508e6ef2f8d5e2ad30 a/kernel-firmware-20170914git-noarch-1.txz

a65db2c7c50f977bf206318c6ba4ac22 a/kernel-generic-4.9.50-x86_64-1.txz

9408c26be2842103fd1da305ef0bee87 a/kernel-huge-4.9.50-x86_64-1.txz

14791a8c2a25727b55813472495c3eae a/kernel-modules-4.9.50-x86_64-1.txz

46b6c5bf8bd922e1f240660283673194 d/kernel-headers-4.9.50-x86-1.txz

960814ca43da32e02b9822f9d3dfd048 k/kernel-source-4.9.50-noarch-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the packages as root:

# upgradepkg kernel-*.txz



If you are using an initrd, you'll need to rebuild it.



For a 32-bit SMP machine, use this command (substitute the appropriate

kernel version if you are not running Slackware 14.2):

# /usr/share/mkinitrd/mkinitrd_command_generator.sh -k 4.4.88-smp | bash



For a 64-bit machine, or a 32-bit uniprocessor machine, use this command

(substitute the appropriate kernel version if you are not running

Slackware 14.2):

# /usr/share/mkinitrd/mkinitrd_command_generator.sh -k 4.4.88 | bash



Please note that "uniprocessor" has to do with the kernel you are

running,

not with the CPU. Most systems should run the SMP kernel (if they can)

regardless of the number of cores the CPU has. If you aren't sure which

kernel you are running, run "uname -a". If you see SMP there, you are

running the SMP kernel and should use the 4.4.88-smp version when running

mkinitrd_command_generator. Note that this is only for 32-bit -- 64-bit

systems should always use 4.4.88 as the version.



If you are using lilo to boot the machine, you'll need to ensure that the

machine is properly prepared before rebooting. Be sure that the image= line

references the correct kernel file and then run "lilo" as root to

reinstall

the boot loader.





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



