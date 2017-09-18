|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2674-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. September 2017, 14:07
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7552
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7553
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7554
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform security
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2674-01
Product: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2674
Issue date: 2017-09-18
CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000117 CVE-2017-7552 CVE-2017-7553
CVE-2017-7554
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5 - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Red Hat Mobile Application Platform (RHMAP) 4.5 is delivered as a set of
Docker-formatted container images.
In addition to the images, several components are delivered as RPMs:
* OpenShift templates used to deploy an RHMAP Core and MBaaS
* The fh-system-dump-tool allows you to analyze all the projects running in
an OpenShift cluster and reports any problems discovered. For more
information, see the Operations Guide
The following RPMs are included in the RHMAP container images, and are
provided here only for completeness:
* The Nagios server, which is used to monitor the status of RHMAP
components, is installed inside the Nagios container image.
This release serves as an update for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
4.4.3. It includes bug fixes and enhancements. Refer to the Red Hat Mobile
Application Platform 4.5.0 Release Notes for information about the most
significant bug fixes and enhancements included in this release.
Nagios is a program that monitors hosts and services on your network, and
has the ability to send email or page alerts when a problem arises or is
resolved.
Security Fix(es):
* A shell command injection flaw related to the handling of "ssh" URLs
has
been discovered in Git. An attacker could use this flaw to execute shell
commands with the privileges of the user running the Git client, for
example, when performing a "clone" action on a malicious repository or
a
legitimate repository containing a malicious commit. (CVE-2017-1000117)
* A flaw was discovered in the file editor of millicore which allows files
to be executed as well as created. An attacker could use this flaw to
compromise other users or teams projects stored in source control
management of the RHMAP Core installation. (CVE-2017-7552)
* The external_request api call in App Studio (millicore) allows server
side request forgery (SSRF). An attacker could use this flaw to probe the
network internal resources and access restricted endpoints. (CVE-2017-7553)
* A flaw was found where the App Studio component of RHMAP 4.4 executes
javascript provided by a user. An attacker could use this flaw to execute a
stored XSS attack on an application administrator using App Studio.
(CVE-2017-7554)
Red Hat would like to thank Tomas Rzepka for reporting CVE-2017-7552,
CVE-2017-7553 and CVE-2017-7554.
4. Solution:
The RPM packages provided by this update can be downloaded from the
RHMAP Downloads page: https://access.redhat.com/downloads/content/316/
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1477797 - CVE-2017-7552 RHMAP Millicore IDE allows RCE on SCM
1478770 - CVE-2017-7554 RHMAP: Stored XSS in App Store
1478792 - CVE-2017-7553 RHMAP: SSRF via external_request feature of App Studio
1480386 - CVE-2017-1000117 git: Command injection via malicious ssh URLs
6. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):
RHMAP-16510 - Productization: Create productized version of rpm containing
openshift templates
7. Package List:
Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5:
Source:
fh-system-dump-tool-1.0.0-5.el7.src.rpm
fping-3.10-4.el7map.src.rpm
nagios-4.0.8-8.el7map.src.rpm
nagios-plugins-2.0.3-3.el7map.src.rpm
perl-Crypt-CBC-2.33-2.el7map.src.rpm
perl-Crypt-DES-2.05-20.el7map.src.rpm
perl-Net-SNMP-6.0.1-7.el7map.src.rpm
phantomjs-1.9.7-3.el7map.src.rpm
python-meld3-0.6.10-1.el7map.src.rpm
qstat-2.11-13.20080912svn311.el7map.src.rpm
radiusclient-ng-0.5.6-9.el7map.src.rpm
redis-2.8.21-2.el7map.src.rpm
rhmap-fh-openshift-templates-4.5.0-11.el7.src.rpm
rhmap-mod_authnz_external-3.3.1-7.el7map.src.rpm
sendEmail-1.56-2.el7.src.rpm
ssmtp-2.64-14.el7map.src.rpm
supervisor-3.1.3-3.el7map.src.rpm
noarch:
perl-Crypt-CBC-2.33-2.el7map.noarch.rpm
perl-Net-SNMP-6.0.1-7.el7map.noarch.rpm
rhmap-fh-openshift-templates-4.5.0-11.el7.noarch.rpm
sendEmail-1.56-2.el7.noarch.rpm
supervisor-3.1.3-3.el7map.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
fh-system-dump-tool-1.0.0-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
fping-3.10-4.el7map.x86_64.rpm
fping-debuginfo-3.10-4.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-common-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-debuginfo-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-devel-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-all-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-apt-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-breeze-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-by_ssh-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-cluster-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-dbi-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-debuginfo-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-dhcp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-dig-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-disk-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-disk_smb-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-dns-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-dummy-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-file_age-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-flexlm-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-fping-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-game-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-hpjd-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-http-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-icmp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ide_smart-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ifoperstatus-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ifstatus-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ircd-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ldap-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-load-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-log-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-mailq-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-mrtg-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-mrtgtraf-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-mysql-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-nagios-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-nt-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ntp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ntp-perl-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-nwstat-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-oracle-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-overcr-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-perl-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-pgsql-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ping-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-procs-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-radius-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-real-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-rpc-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-sensors-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-smtp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-snmp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ssh-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-swap-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-tcp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-time-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-ups-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-uptime-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-users-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
nagios-plugins-wave-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
perl-Crypt-DES-2.05-20.el7map.x86_64.rpm
perl-Crypt-DES-debuginfo-2.05-20.el7map.x86_64.rpm
phantomjs-1.9.7-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
phantomjs-debuginfo-1.9.7-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm
python-meld3-0.6.10-1.el7map.x86_64.rpm
python-meld3-debuginfo-0.6.10-1.el7map.x86_64.rpm
qstat-2.11-13.20080912svn311.el7map.x86_64.rpm
qstat-debuginfo-2.11-13.20080912svn311.el7map.x86_64.rpm
radiusclient-ng-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm
radiusclient-ng-debuginfo-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm
radiusclient-ng-devel-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm
radiusclient-ng-utils-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm
redis-2.8.21-2.el7map.x86_64.rpm
redis-debuginfo-2.8.21-2.el7map.x86_64.rpm
rhmap-mod_authnz_external-3.3.1-7.el7map.x86_64.rpm
rhmap-mod_authnz_external-debuginfo-3.3.1-7.el7map.x86_64.rpm
ssmtp-2.64-14.el7map.x86_64.rpm
ssmtp-debuginfo-2.64-14.el7map.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
8. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7552
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7553
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7554
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/red_hat_mobile_application_platform/4.5/html-single/4.5.0_release_notes/
9. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|