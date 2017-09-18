Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform security

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2674-01

Product: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2674

Issue date: 2017-09-18

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000117 CVE-2017-7552 CVE-2017-7553

CVE-2017-7554

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform (RHMAP) 4.5 is delivered as a set of

Docker-formatted container images.



In addition to the images, several components are delivered as RPMs:



* OpenShift templates used to deploy an RHMAP Core and MBaaS



* The fh-system-dump-tool allows you to analyze all the projects running in

an OpenShift cluster and reports any problems discovered. For more

information, see the Operations Guide



The following RPMs are included in the RHMAP container images, and are

provided here only for completeness:



* The Nagios server, which is used to monitor the status of RHMAP

components, is installed inside the Nagios container image.



This release serves as an update for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

4.4.3. It includes bug fixes and enhancements. Refer to the Red Hat Mobile

Application Platform 4.5.0 Release Notes for information about the most

significant bug fixes and enhancements included in this release.



Nagios is a program that monitors hosts and services on your network, and

has the ability to send email or page alerts when a problem arises or is

resolved.



Security Fix(es):



* A shell command injection flaw related to the handling of "ssh" URLs

has

been discovered in Git. An attacker could use this flaw to execute shell

commands with the privileges of the user running the Git client, for

example, when performing a "clone" action on a malicious repository or

a

legitimate repository containing a malicious commit. (CVE-2017-1000117)



* A flaw was discovered in the file editor of millicore which allows files

to be executed as well as created. An attacker could use this flaw to

compromise other users or teams projects stored in source control

management of the RHMAP Core installation. (CVE-2017-7552)



* The external_request api call in App Studio (millicore) allows server

side request forgery (SSRF). An attacker could use this flaw to probe the

network internal resources and access restricted endpoints. (CVE-2017-7553)



* A flaw was found where the App Studio component of RHMAP 4.4 executes

javascript provided by a user. An attacker could use this flaw to execute a

stored XSS attack on an application administrator using App Studio.

(CVE-2017-7554)



Red Hat would like to thank Tomas Rzepka for reporting CVE-2017-7552,

CVE-2017-7553 and CVE-2017-7554.



4. Solution:



The RPM packages provided by this update can be downloaded from the

RHMAP Downloads page: https://access.redhat.com/downloads/content/316/



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1477797 - CVE-2017-7552 RHMAP Millicore IDE allows RCE on SCM

1478770 - CVE-2017-7554 RHMAP: Stored XSS in App Store

1478792 - CVE-2017-7553 RHMAP: SSRF via external_request feature of App Studio

1480386 - CVE-2017-1000117 git: Command injection via malicious ssh URLs



6. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):



RHMAP-16510 - Productization: Create productized version of rpm containing

openshift templates



7. Package List:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5:



Source:

fh-system-dump-tool-1.0.0-5.el7.src.rpm

fping-3.10-4.el7map.src.rpm

nagios-4.0.8-8.el7map.src.rpm

nagios-plugins-2.0.3-3.el7map.src.rpm

perl-Crypt-CBC-2.33-2.el7map.src.rpm

perl-Crypt-DES-2.05-20.el7map.src.rpm

perl-Net-SNMP-6.0.1-7.el7map.src.rpm

phantomjs-1.9.7-3.el7map.src.rpm

python-meld3-0.6.10-1.el7map.src.rpm

qstat-2.11-13.20080912svn311.el7map.src.rpm

radiusclient-ng-0.5.6-9.el7map.src.rpm

redis-2.8.21-2.el7map.src.rpm

rhmap-fh-openshift-templates-4.5.0-11.el7.src.rpm

rhmap-mod_authnz_external-3.3.1-7.el7map.src.rpm

sendEmail-1.56-2.el7.src.rpm

ssmtp-2.64-14.el7map.src.rpm

supervisor-3.1.3-3.el7map.src.rpm



noarch:

perl-Crypt-CBC-2.33-2.el7map.noarch.rpm

perl-Net-SNMP-6.0.1-7.el7map.noarch.rpm

rhmap-fh-openshift-templates-4.5.0-11.el7.noarch.rpm

sendEmail-1.56-2.el7.noarch.rpm

supervisor-3.1.3-3.el7map.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

fh-system-dump-tool-1.0.0-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

fping-3.10-4.el7map.x86_64.rpm

fping-debuginfo-3.10-4.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-common-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-debuginfo-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-devel-4.0.8-8.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-all-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-apt-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-breeze-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-by_ssh-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-cluster-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-dbi-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-debuginfo-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-dhcp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-dig-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-disk-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-disk_smb-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-dns-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-dummy-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-file_age-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-flexlm-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-fping-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-game-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-hpjd-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-http-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-icmp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ide_smart-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ifoperstatus-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ifstatus-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ircd-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ldap-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-load-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-log-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-mailq-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-mrtg-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-mrtgtraf-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-mysql-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-nagios-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-nt-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ntp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ntp-perl-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-nwstat-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-oracle-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-overcr-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-perl-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-pgsql-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ping-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-procs-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-radius-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-real-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-rpc-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-sensors-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-smtp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-snmp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ssh-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-swap-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-tcp-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-time-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-ups-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-uptime-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-users-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

nagios-plugins-wave-2.0.3-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

perl-Crypt-DES-2.05-20.el7map.x86_64.rpm

perl-Crypt-DES-debuginfo-2.05-20.el7map.x86_64.rpm

phantomjs-1.9.7-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

phantomjs-debuginfo-1.9.7-3.el7map.x86_64.rpm

python-meld3-0.6.10-1.el7map.x86_64.rpm

python-meld3-debuginfo-0.6.10-1.el7map.x86_64.rpm

qstat-2.11-13.20080912svn311.el7map.x86_64.rpm

qstat-debuginfo-2.11-13.20080912svn311.el7map.x86_64.rpm

radiusclient-ng-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm

radiusclient-ng-debuginfo-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm

radiusclient-ng-devel-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm

radiusclient-ng-utils-0.5.6-9.el7map.x86_64.rpm

redis-2.8.21-2.el7map.x86_64.rpm

redis-debuginfo-2.8.21-2.el7map.x86_64.rpm

rhmap-mod_authnz_external-3.3.1-7.el7map.x86_64.rpm

rhmap-mod_authnz_external-debuginfo-3.3.1-7.el7map.x86_64.rpm

ssmtp-2.64-14.el7map.x86_64.rpm

ssmtp-debuginfo-2.64-14.el7map.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



8. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7552

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7553

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7554

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/red_hat_mobile_application_platform/4.5/html-single/4.5.0_release_notes/



9. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZv4vDXlSAg2UNWIIRAvhdAJ0afexsTekPKk/naDTvMJjg4qS1sQCeNey5

1NZSLtvnw/AtaX5ggZy0qkw=

=nV0o

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



