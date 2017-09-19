|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libxml2
|Mehrere Probleme in libxml2
|USN-3424-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Di, 19. September 2017, 07:32
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3424-1
September 19, 2017
libxml2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in libxml2.
Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library
Details:
It was discovered that a type confusion error existed in libxml2. An
attacker could use this to specially construct XML data that
could cause a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-0663)
It was discovered that libxml2 did not properly validate parsed entity
references. An attacker could use this to specially construct XML
data that could expose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-7375)
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in libxml2 when
handling HTTP redirects. An attacker could use this to specially
construct XML data that could cause a denial of service or possibly
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7376)
Marcel Böhme and Van-Thuan Pham discovered a buffer overflow in
libxml2 when handling elements. An attacker could use this to specially
construct XML data that could cause a denial of service or possibly
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-9047)
Marcel Böhme and Van-Thuan Pham discovered a buffer overread
in libxml2 when handling elements. An attacker could use this
to specially construct XML data that could cause a denial of
service. (CVE-2017-9048)
Marcel Böhme and Van-Thuan Pham discovered multiple buffer overreads
in libxml2 when handling parameter-entity references. An attacker
could use these to specially construct XML data that could cause a
denial of service. (CVE-2017-9049, CVE-2017-9050)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.10
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3424-1
CVE-2017-0663, CVE-2017-7375, CVE-2017-7376, CVE-2017-9047,
CVE-2017-9048, CVE-2017-9049, CVE-2017-9050
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.10
