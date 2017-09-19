Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libxml2



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3424-1

September 19, 2017



libxml2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in libxml2.



Software Description:

- libxml2: GNOME XML library



Details:



It was discovered that a type confusion error existed in libxml2. An

attacker could use this to specially construct XML data that

could cause a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-0663)



It was discovered that libxml2 did not properly validate parsed entity

references. An attacker could use this to specially construct XML

data that could expose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-7375)



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in libxml2 when

handling HTTP redirects. An attacker could use this to specially

construct XML data that could cause a denial of service or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7376)



Marcel Böhme and Van-Thuan Pham discovered a buffer overflow in

libxml2 when handling elements. An attacker could use this to specially

construct XML data that could cause a denial of service or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-9047)



Marcel Böhme and Van-Thuan Pham discovered a buffer overread

in libxml2 when handling elements. An attacker could use this

to specially construct XML data that could cause a denial of

service. (CVE-2017-9048)



Marcel Böhme and Van-Thuan Pham discovered multiple buffer overreads

in libxml2 when handling parameter-entity references. An attacker

could use these to specially construct XML data that could cause a

denial of service. (CVE-2017-9049, CVE-2017-9050)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.10



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3424-1

CVE-2017-0663, CVE-2017-7375, CVE-2017-7376, CVE-2017-9047,

CVE-2017-9048, CVE-2017-9049, CVE-2017-9050



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.10





