Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in autotrace

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31

2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : autotrace

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.31.1

Release : 49.fc25

URL : http://autotrace.sourceforge.net/

Summary : Utility for converting bitmaps to vector graphics

Description :

AutoTrace is a program for converting bitmaps to vector graphics.



Supported input formats include BMP, TGA, PNM, PPM, and any format

supported by ImageMagick, whereas output can be produced in

Postscript, SVG, xfig, SWF, and others.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade autotrace' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

