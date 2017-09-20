|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
|ID:
|DSA-3980-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 12:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9798
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3980-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 20, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : apache2
CVE ID : CVE-2017-9798
Debian Bug : 876109
Hanno Boeck discovered that incorrect parsing of Limit directives of
.htaccess files by the Apache HTTP Server could result in memory
disclosure.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.4.10-10+deb8u11.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.4.25-3+deb9u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your apache2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=H8Fj
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|