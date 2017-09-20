Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3980-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 20, 2017

Package : apache2

CVE ID : CVE-2017-9798

Debian Bug : 876109



Hanno Boeck discovered that incorrect parsing of Limit directives of

.htaccess files by the Apache HTTP Server could result in memory

disclosure.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 2.4.10-10+deb8u11.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.4.25-3+deb9u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your apache2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

