Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Augeas
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Augeas
ID: RHSA-2017:2788-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 21. September 2017, 14:48
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7555

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: augeas security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2788-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2788
Issue date:        2017-09-21
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-7555 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for augeas is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
 s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Augeas is a configuration editing tool. It parses configuration files in
their native formats and transforms them into a tree. Configuration changes
are made by manipulating this tree and saving it back into native config
files.

Security Fix(es):

* A vulnerability was discovered in augeas affecting the handling of
escaped strings. An attacker could send crafted strings that would cause
the application using augeas to copy past the end of a buffer, leading to a
crash or possible code execution. (CVE-2017-7555)

This issue was discovered by Han Han (Red Hat).

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1478373 - CVE-2017-7555 augeas: Improper handling of escaped strings leading to
 memory corruption

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm

aarch64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

aarch64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7555
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFZw6ShXlSAg2UNWIIRAnuzAJ95B9Zq4Mk8deGuU/yUkThYEHervgCfc6Js
p5S3P91W9hZOLl0rP5XqWtc=
=/yPv
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Werbung