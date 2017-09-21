|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Augeas
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Augeas
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2788-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 21. September 2017, 14:48
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7555
|
Originalnachricht
|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: augeas security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2788-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2788
Issue date: 2017-09-21
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7555
1. Summary:
An update for augeas is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Augeas is a configuration editing tool. It parses configuration files in
their native formats and transforms them into a tree. Configuration changes
are made by manipulating this tree and saving it back into native config
files.
Security Fix(es):
* A vulnerability was discovered in augeas affecting the handling of
escaped strings. An attacker could send crafted strings that would cause
the application using augeas to copy past the end of a buffer, leading to a
crash or possible code execution. (CVE-2017-7555)
This issue was discovered by Han Han (Red Hat).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1478373 - CVE-2017-7555 augeas: Improper handling of escaped strings leading to
memory corruption
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm
aarch64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
augeas-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-libs-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-debuginfo-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
augeas-devel-1.4.0-2.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7555
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|