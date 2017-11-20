|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in RoundCube Webmail
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in RoundCube Webmail
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-cbc49efae8
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Mo, 20. November 2017, 07:31
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16651
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-cbc49efae8
2017-11-19 23:50:05.765937
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : roundcubemail
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 1.3.3
Release : 1.fc27
URL : http://www.roundcube.net
Summary : Round Cube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client
Description :
RoundCube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client
with an application-like user interface. It provides full
functionality you expect from an e-mail client, including MIME
support, address book, folder manipulation, message searching
and spell checking. RoundCube Webmail is written in PHP and
requires a database: MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite are known to
work. The user interface is fully skinnable using XHTML and
CSS 2.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Upstream announcement for **version 1.3.3** This is a security update to the
stable version 1.3. It primarily fixes a recently discovered file disclosure
vulnerability caused by insufficient input validation in conjunction with file-
based attachment plugins, which are used by default. More details will be
published under CVE-2017-16651. We strongly recommend to update all productive
installations of Roundcube. Please do backup your data before updating!
**Changelog** - Fix decoding of mailto: links with + character in HTML
messages
(#6020) - Fix false reporting of failed upgrade in installto.sh (#6019) - Fix
file disclosure vulnerability caused by insufficient input validation
**CVE-2017-16651** (#6026) - Fix mangled non-ASCII characters in links in HTML
messages (#6028)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade roundcubemail' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|