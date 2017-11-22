Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Git
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Git
ID: FEDORA-2017-2c7ddf53d3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15298

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2c7ddf53d3
2017-11-21 20:38:55.508885
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : git
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 2.14.3
Release     : 2.fc27
URL         : https://git-scm.com/
Summary     : Fast Version Control System
Description :
Git is a fast, scalable, distributed revision control system with an
unusually rich command set that provides both high-level operations
and full access to internals.

The git rpm installs common set of tools which are usually using with
small amount of dependencies. To install all git packages, including
tools for integrating with other SCMs, install the git-all meta-package.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Previous versions of git mishandled layers of tree objects, which allowed
 remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (memory consumption) via a crafted
repository, aka a git bomb. This can also have an impact of disk consumption;
however, an affected process typically would not survive its attempt to build
the data structure in memory before writing to disk.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1510457 - CVE-2017-15298 git: Mishandling layers of tree objects
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510457
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade git' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
