Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
ID: FEDORA-2017-e2d17af41e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7103

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e2d17af41e
2017-11-22 04:03:17.442669
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : python-XStatic-jquery-ui
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.12.0.1
Release     : 4.fc25
URL         : http://jqueryui.com/
Summary     : jquery-ui (XStatic packaging standard)
Description :
jquery-ui javascript library packaged for
setuptools (easy_install) / pip.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for `CVE-2016-7103 `
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog
 closeText
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360286
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-XStatic-jquery-ui' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
