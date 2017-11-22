|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-e2d17af41e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7103
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e2d17af41e
2017-11-22 04:03:17.442669
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : python-XStatic-jquery-ui
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.12.0.1
Release : 4.fc25
URL : http://jqueryui.com/
Summary : jquery-ui (XStatic packaging standard)
Description :
jquery-ui javascript library packaged for
setuptools (easy_install) / pip.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for `CVE-2016-7103 `
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog
closeText
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360286
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-XStatic-jquery-ui' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|