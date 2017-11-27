Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
Name: Zwei Probleme in Samba
ID: RHSA-2017:3261-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Gluster Storage
Datum: Mo, 27. November 2017, 08:14
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: samba security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3261-01
Product:           Red Hat Gluster Storage
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3261
Issue date:        2017-11-27
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for samba is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-7 - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB)
protocol and the related Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which
allow PC-compatible machines to share files, printers, and various
information.

Security Fix(es):

* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way samba servers handled certain
SMB1 requests. An unauthenticated attacker could send specially-crafted
SMB1 requests to cause the server to crash or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-14746)

* A memory disclosure flaw was found in samba. An attacker could retrieve
parts of server memory, which could contain potentially sensitive data, by
sending specially-crafted requests to the samba server. (CVE-2017-15275)

Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam) as the
original reporter of CVE-2017-14746; and Volker Lendecke (SerNet and the
Samba Team) as the original reporter of CVE-2017-15275.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted
automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1511899 - CVE-2017-14746 samba: Use-after-free in processing SMB1 requests
1512465 - CVE-2017-15275 samba: Server heap-memory disclosure

6. Package List:

Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6:

Source:
samba-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.src.rpm

noarch:
samba-common-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.noarch.rpm
samba-pidl-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ctdb-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
ctdb-tests-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-tools-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-python-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-7:

Source:
samba-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.src.rpm

noarch:
samba-common-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.noarch.rpm
samba-pidl-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ctdb-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
ctdb-tests-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-tools-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-python-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
