|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Samba
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3261-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Gluster Storage
|Datum:
|Mo, 27. November 2017, 08:14
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: samba security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3261-01
Product: Red Hat Gluster Storage
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3261
Issue date: 2017-11-27
CVE Names: CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for samba is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-7 - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB)
protocol and the related Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which
allow PC-compatible machines to share files, printers, and various
information.
Security Fix(es):
* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way samba servers handled certain
SMB1 requests. An unauthenticated attacker could send specially-crafted
SMB1 requests to cause the server to crash or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-14746)
* A memory disclosure flaw was found in samba. An attacker could retrieve
parts of server memory, which could contain potentially sensitive data, by
sending specially-crafted requests to the samba server. (CVE-2017-15275)
Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam) as the
original reporter of CVE-2017-14746; and Volker Lendecke (SerNet and the
Samba Team) as the original reporter of CVE-2017-15275.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1511899 - CVE-2017-14746 samba: Use-after-free in processing SMB1 requests
1512465 - CVE-2017-15275 samba: Server heap-memory disclosure
6. Package List:
Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6:
Source:
samba-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.src.rpm
noarch:
samba-common-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.noarch.rpm
samba-pidl-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ctdb-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
ctdb-tests-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-tools-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-python-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-7:
Source:
samba-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.src.rpm
noarch:
samba-common-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.noarch.rpm
samba-pidl-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ctdb-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
ctdb-tests-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-client-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-common-tools-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-python-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-test-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|