Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: samba security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3261-01

Product: Red Hat Gluster Storage

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3261

Issue date: 2017-11-27

CVE Names: CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for samba is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6 - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-7 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB)

protocol and the related Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which

allow PC-compatible machines to share files, printers, and various

information.



Security Fix(es):



* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way samba servers handled certain

SMB1 requests. An unauthenticated attacker could send specially-crafted

SMB1 requests to cause the server to crash or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-14746)



* A memory disclosure flaw was found in samba. An attacker could retrieve

parts of server memory, which could contain potentially sensitive data, by

sending specially-crafted requests to the samba server. (CVE-2017-15275)



Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam) as the

original reporter of CVE-2017-14746; and Volker Lendecke (SerNet and the

Samba Team) as the original reporter of CVE-2017-15275.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1511899 - CVE-2017-14746 samba: Use-after-free in processing SMB1 requests

1512465 - CVE-2017-15275 samba: Server heap-memory disclosure



6. Package List:



Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6:



Source:

samba-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.src.rpm



noarch:

samba-common-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.noarch.rpm

samba-pidl-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ctdb-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

ctdb-tests-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libwbclient-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-tools-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-dc-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-devel-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-python-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-test-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-test-libs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-9.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-7:



Source:

samba-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.src.rpm



noarch:

samba-common-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.noarch.rpm

samba-pidl-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ctdb-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

ctdb-tests-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

libwbclient-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-tools-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-dc-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-devel-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-python-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-test-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-test-libs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-9.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

