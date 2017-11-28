Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in quagga
ID: FEDORA-2017-df3032c978
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 18:40
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1462426
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16227
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504420

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-df3032c978
2017-11-28 15:34:11.148627
Name        : quagga
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.2.2
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://www.quagga.net
Summary     : Routing daemon
Description :
Quagga is free software that operates TCP/IP-based routing protocols. It takes
a multi-server and multi-threaded approach to resolving the current complexity
of the Internet.

Quagga supports Babel, BGP4, BGP4+, BGP4-, IS-IS (experimental), OSPFv2,
OSPFv3, RIPv1, RIPv2, RIPng, PIM-SSM and NHRP.

Quagga is intended to be used as a Route Server and a Route Reflector. It is
not a toolkit; it provides full routing power under a new architecture.
Quagga by design has a process for each protocol.

Quagga is a fork of GNU Zebra.

Update Information:

rebase to version 1.2.2, solves CVE-2017-16227, solves error produced by
 install
script
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1509292 - CVE-2017-16227 quagga: Incorrect AS_PATH size
 calculation for long paths [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1509292
  [ 2 ] Bug #1462426 - Installing with dnf produces error
 /var/tmp/rpm-tmp.jMe0EE: line 44 [: too many arguments
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1462426
  [ 3 ] Bug #1504420 - quagga-1.2.2 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504420
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade quagga' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
