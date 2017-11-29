Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in procmail

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3269 ImportantUpstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3269The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:4e789cc8cfc479b020b1977b28f46ae8a0ad75ded87505b170a045fb8cc84940 procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpmSource:e8ee557c75d2725eeca4c67d9b59a58e55f3bdd4e56713dc0e32aa365d2f0117 procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce