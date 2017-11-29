Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in procmail



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3269 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3269



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

4e789cc8cfc479b020b1977b28f46ae8a0ad75ded87505b170a045fb8cc84940

procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

e8ee557c75d2725eeca4c67d9b59a58e55f3bdd4e56713dc0e32aa365d2f0117

procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm







