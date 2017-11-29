Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in procmail
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in procmail
ID: CESA-2017:3269
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:37
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3269
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16844

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3269 Important

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3269

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
4e789cc8cfc479b020b1977b28f46ae8a0ad75ded87505b170a045fb8cc84940 
 procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
e8ee557c75d2725eeca4c67d9b59a58e55f3bdd4e56713dc0e32aa365d2f0117 
 procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

7
Linux Mint 18.3 er­schie­nen

1
Initia­ti­ve will Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz­kon­for­mi­tät ver­bes­sern

6
Ende der Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 25

8
KDE de­fi­niert Ziele für die nächs­ten Jahre

16
OpenSu­se Tum­ble­weed führt Schnapp­schüs­se ein

2
Vir­tualBo­x: Wei­te­re Trei­ber im Stan­dard­ker­nel

26
Li­breOf­fice 6.0 Beta1 ver­füg­bar

8
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.15

6
Raspber­ry-Pi-Clus­ter zu For­schungs­zwe­cken

0
Linux Spie­le-Ad­vents­ka­len­der ge­star­tet
 
Werbung