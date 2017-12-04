Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-b0c1f44130
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 21:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b0c1f44130
2017-12-04 17:52:17.607086
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 4.13.16
Release     : 302.fc27
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Contains several backported bugfixes, including the fix for CVE-2017-1000405
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1516514 - CVE-2017-1000405 kernel: pmd can become dirty without
 going through a COW cycle
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516514
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

2
Ama­zon ver­öf­fent­licht FreeRTOS 10

3
Sys­tem 76 und Dell de­ak­ti­vie­ren Intel ME

33
Li­nu­x: Steam­-Markt­an­tei­le auf dem Tief­stand

0
Mo­zil­la legt Jah­res­be­richt für 2016 vor

0
Djan­go 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Linux Jour­nal schließt

5
PHP 7.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Qt 3D Stu­dio 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
EU Ur­he­ber­rech­t: FSFE und 80 Or­ga­ni­sa­tio­nen mit of­fe­nem Brief an EU-Rat

16
Ora­cle Linux 7 für ARM frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung