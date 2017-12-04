|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in Linux
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in Linux
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-b0c1f44130
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. Dezember 2017, 21:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b0c1f44130
2017-12-04 17:52:17.607086
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 4.13.16
Release : 302.fc27
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Contains several backported bugfixes, including the fix for CVE-2017-1000405
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1516514 - CVE-2017-1000405 kernel: pmd can become dirty without
going through a COW cycle
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516514
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|