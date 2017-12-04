Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in Linux

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-b0c1f44130

2017-12-04 17:52:17.607086

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 4.13.16

Release : 302.fc27

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Contains several backported bugfixes, including the fix for CVE-2017-1000405

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1516514 - CVE-2017-1000405 kernel: pmd can become dirty without

going through a COW cycle

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516514

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

