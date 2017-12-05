|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-6be762ea64
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 5. Dezember 2017, 07:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-6be762ea64
2017-12-04 20:16:19.274057
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : python
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.7.13
Release : 3.fc25
URL : https://www.python.org/
Summary : An interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming language
Description :
Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming
language often compared to Tcl, Perl, Scheme or Java. Python includes
modules, classes, exceptions, very high level dynamic data types and
dynamic typing. Python supports interfaces to many system calls and
libraries, as well as to various windowing systems (X11, Motif, Tk,
Mac and MFC).
Programmers can write new built-in modules for Python in C or C++.
Python can be used as an extension language for applications that need
a programmable interface.
Note that documentation for Python is provided in the python-docs
package.
This package provides the "python" executable; most of the actual
implementation is within the "python-libs" package.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-1000158
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1519595 - CVE-2017-1000158 python: Integer overflow in
PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519595
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|