Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-6be762ea64

2017-12-04 20:16:19.274057

Name : python

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.7.13

Release : 3.fc25

URL : https://www.python.org/

Summary : An interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming language

Description :

Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming

language often compared to Tcl, Perl, Scheme or Java. Python includes

modules, classes, exceptions, very high level dynamic data types and

dynamic typing. Python supports interfaces to many system calls and

libraries, as well as to various windowing systems (X11, Motif, Tk,

Mac and MFC).



Programmers can write new built-in modules for Python in C or C++.

Python can be used as an extension language for applications that need

a programmable interface.



Note that documentation for Python is provided in the python-docs

package.



This package provides the "python" executable; most of the actual

implementation is within the "python-libs" package.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-1000158

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1519595 - CVE-2017-1000158 python: Integer overflow in

PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519595

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

