Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2



--===============3609096140600629973==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="=-+CMHsvnrRrfFL3iI6a+z"





--=-+CMHsvnrRrfFL3iI6a+z

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3504-1

December 05, 2017



libxml2 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



libxml2 could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted

file.



Software Description:

- libxml2: GNOME XML library



Details:



Wei Lei discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain parameter

entities. An attacker could use this issue with specially constructed

XML data to cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of

service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1

libxml2-utils 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1

python-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1

python3-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2

libxml2-utils 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2

python-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2

python3-libxml2 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4

libxml2-utils 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4

python-libxml2 2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11

libxml2-utils 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11

python-libxml2 2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3504-1

CVE-2017-16932



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11

