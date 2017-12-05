Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libxml2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libxml2
ID: USN-3504-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Di, 5. Dezember 2017, 16:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16932

Originalnachricht

 

--===============3609096140600629973==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="=-+CMHsvnrRrfFL3iI6a+z"


--=-+CMHsvnrRrfFL3iI6a+z
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3504-1
December 05, 2017

libxml2 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

libxml2 could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted
file.

Software Description:
- libxml2: GNOME XML library

Details:

Wei Lei discovered that libxml2 incorrecty handled certain parameter
entities. An attacker could use this issue with specially constructed
XML data to cause libxml2 to consume resources, leading to a denial of
service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  libxml2                         2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1
  python-libxml2                  2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1
  python3-libxml2                 2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libxml2                         2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2
  python-libxml2                  2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2
  python3-libxml2                 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libxml2                         2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4
  python-libxml2                  2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libxml2                         2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11
  libxml2-utils                   2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11
  python-libxml2                  2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3504-1
  CVE-2017-16932

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-4ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.4+dfsg1-2.2ubuntu0.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.3+dfsg1-1ubuntu0.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml2/2.9.1+dfsg1-3ubuntu4.11
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

6
Fi­re­fox erbt wei­te­re Funk­tio­nen von Tor-Brow­ser

0
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di jetzt auch für Raspber­ry Pi

10
Te­am­Vie­wer 13 für Linux ohne Wine

11
Eu­ro­päi­sche Kom­mis­si­on star­tet Feh­ler­jagd in VLC

0
Ge­mRB: Bio­wa­res In­fi­ni­ty En­gi­ne ak­tua­li­siert

4
Ama­zon ver­öf­fent­licht FreeRTOS 10

4
Sys­tem 76 und Dell de­ak­ti­vie­ren Intel ME

50
Li­nu­x: Steam­-Markt­an­tei­le auf dem Tief­stand

0
Mo­zil­la legt Jah­res­be­richt für 2016 vor

0
Djan­go 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung