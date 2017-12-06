Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: java-1.7.0-openjdk security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3392-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3392

Issue date: 2017-12-06

CVE Names: CVE-2017-10193 CVE-2017-10198 CVE-2017-10274

CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10285 CVE-2017-10295

CVE-2017-10345 CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10347

CVE-2017-10348 CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10350

CVE-2017-10355 CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10357

CVE-2017-10388

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for java-1.7.0-openjdk is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7) -

aarch64, ppc64le

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server Optional (v.

7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64le



3. Description:



The java-1.7.0-openjdk packages provide the OpenJDK 7 Java Runtime

Environment and the OpenJDK 7 Java Software Development Kit.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were discovered in the RMI and Hotspot components in

OpenJDK. An untrusted Java application or applet could use these flaws to

completely bypass Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-10285,

CVE-2017-10346)



* It was discovered that the Kerberos client implementation in the

Libraries component of OpenJDK used the sname field from the plain text

part rather than encrypted part of the KDC reply message. A

man-in-the-middle attacker could possibly use this flaw to impersonate

Kerberos services to Java applications acting as Kerberos clients.

(CVE-2017-10388)



* It was discovered that the Security component of OpenJDK generated weak

password-based encryption keys used to protect private keys stored in key

stores. This made it easier to perform password guessing attacks to decrypt

stored keys if an attacker could gain access to a key store.

(CVE-2017-10356)



* Multiple flaws were found in the Smart Card IO and Security components in

OpenJDK. An untrusted Java application or applet could use these flaws to

bypass certain Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-10274, CVE-2017-10193)



* It was found that the FtpClient implementation in the Networking

component of OpenJDK did not set connect and read timeouts by default. A

malicious FTP server or a man-in-the-middle attacker could use this flaw to

block execution of a Java application connecting to an FTP server.

(CVE-2017-10355)



* It was found that the HttpURLConnection and HttpsURLConnection classes in

the Networking component of OpenJDK failed to check for newline characters

embedded in URLs. An attacker able to make a Java application perform an

HTTP request using an attacker provided URL could possibly inject

additional headers into the request. (CVE-2017-10295)



* It was discovered that the Security component of OpenJDK could fail to

properly enforce restrictions defined for processing of X.509 certificate

chains. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to make Java accept

certificate using one of the disabled algorithms. (CVE-2017-10198)



* It was discovered that multiple classes in the JAXP, Serialization,

Libraries, and JAX-WS components of OpenJDK did not limit the amount of

memory allocated when creating object instances from the serialized form. A

specially-crafted input could cause a Java application to use an excessive

amount of memory when deserialized. (CVE-2017-10349, CVE-2017-10357,

CVE-2017-10347, CVE-2017-10281, CVE-2017-10345, CVE-2017-10348,

CVE-2017-10350)



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, OpenJDK could not handle situations when the kernel blocked

on a read even when polling the socket indicated that a read is possible.

As a consequence, OpenJDK could hang indefinitely. With this update,

OpenJDK polls with a timeout and performs a non-blocking read on success,

and it no longer hangs in these situations. (BZ#1508357)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of OpenJDK Java must be restarted for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1471715 - CVE-2017-10193 OpenJDK: incorrect key size constraint check

(Security, 8179101)

1472320 - CVE-2017-10198 OpenJDK: incorrect enforcement of certificate path

restrictions (Security, 8179998)

1501868 - CVE-2017-10285 OpenJDK: incorrect privilege use when handling

unreferenced objects (RMI, 8174966)

1501873 - CVE-2017-10346 OpenJDK: insufficient loader constraints checks for

invokespecial (Hotspot, 8180711)

1502038 - CVE-2017-10388 OpenJDK: use of unprotected sname in Kerberos client

(Libraries, 8178794)

1502053 - CVE-2017-10274 OpenJDK: CardImpl incorrect state handling (Smart Card

IO, 8169026)

1502611 - CVE-2017-10349 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in

PredicatedNodeTest deserialization (JAXP, 8181327)

1502614 - CVE-2017-10357 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in

ObjectInputStream deserialization (Serialization, 8181597)

1502629 - CVE-2017-10348 OpenJDK: multiple unbounded memory allocations in

deserialization (Libraries, 8181432)

1502632 - CVE-2017-10347 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in SimpleTimeZone

deserialization (Serialization, 8181323)

1502640 - CVE-2017-10350 OpenJDK: unbounded memory allocation in

JAXWSExceptionBase deserialization (JAX-WS, 8181100)

1502649 - CVE-2017-10281 OpenJDK: multiple unbounded memory allocations in

deserialization (Serialization, 8174109)

1502687 - CVE-2017-10295 OpenJDK: HTTP client insufficient check for newline in

URLs (Networking, 8176751)

1502858 - CVE-2017-10345 OpenJDK: unbounded resource use in JceKeyStore

deserialization (Serialization, 8181370)

1502869 - CVE-2017-10355 OpenJDK: no default network operations timeouts in

FtpClient (Networking, 8181612)

1503169 - CVE-2017-10356 OpenJDK: weak protection of key stores against brute

forcing (Security, 8181692)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.src.rpm



ppc64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.src.rpm



aarch64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server Optional (v.

7):



aarch64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.noarch.rpm



ppc64le:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-devel-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-headless-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.7.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-demo-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

java-1.7.0-openjdk-src-1.7.0.161-2.6.12.0.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10193

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10198

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10274

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10281

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10285

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10295

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10345

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10346

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10347

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10348

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10349

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10350

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10355

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10356

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10357

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10388

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaJ/ObXlSAg2UNWIIRAv8VAJ4mwJqh84Y8r37pnWaYdpnyur6iUgCfT4HE

PLMDJJf8Rea0WBYYaMst/k0=

=UDel

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

