Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3225-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1069496 #1069702 #1070805 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
                    SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:



   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3 kernel was updated to receive various
   security and bugfixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-1000405: A bug in the THP CoW support could be used by local
     attackers to corrupt memory of other processes and cause them to crash
     (bnc#1069496).
   - CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
     net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
     SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY
     Netlink messages (bnc#1069702).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   Fix a build issue on ppc64le systems (bsc#1070805)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP3-2017-2006=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2006=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2006=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-SP3-2017-2006=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-HA-12-SP3-2017-2006=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-2006=1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-2006=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-extra-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-obs-build-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (noarch):

      kernel-docs-4.4.92-6.30.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-base-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-syms-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-macros-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-source-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3 (ppc64le x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-4_4_92-6_30-default-1-6.1
      kgraft-patch-4_4_92-6_30-default-debuginfo-1-6.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      cluster-md-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      cluster-md-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      dlm-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      dlm-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      gfs2-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      gfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
      ocfs2-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      ocfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-macros-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-source-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      kernel-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-extra-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-syms-4.4.92-6.30.1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (x86_64):

      kernel-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069702
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070805

