|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3225-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3, SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 22:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3225-1
Rating: important
References: #1069496 #1069702 #1070805
Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3 kernel was updated to receive various
security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-1000405: A bug in the THP CoW support could be used by local
attackers to corrupt memory of other processes and cause them to crash
(bnc#1069496).
- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY
Netlink messages (bnc#1069702).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
Fix a build issue on ppc64le systems (bsc#1070805)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP3-2017-2006=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2006=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2006=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-SP3-2017-2006=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-HA-12-SP3-2017-2006=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-2006=1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-2006=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP3 (x86_64):
kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-extra-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
kernel-obs-build-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (noarch):
kernel-docs-4.4.92-6.30.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-base-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-syms-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):
kernel-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-macros-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-source-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x):
kernel-default-man-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12-SP3 (ppc64le x86_64):
kgraft-patch-4_4_92-6_30-default-1-6.1
kgraft-patch-4_4_92-6_30-default-debuginfo-1-6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP3 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
cluster-md-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
cluster-md-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
dlm-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
dlm-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
gfs2-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
gfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
ocfs2-kmp-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
ocfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):
kernel-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-macros-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-source-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):
kernel-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-devel-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-extra-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-syms-4.4.92-6.30.1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (x86_64):
kernel-default-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.92-6.30.1
kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.92-6.30.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069702
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070805
|
|