Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3235-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 23:12
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3235-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1070162 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10285
                    CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345
                    CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10348
                    CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10350 CVE-2017-10355
                    CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10357 CVE-2017-10388
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 15 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - Security update to version 6.0.16.50 (bsc#1070162)
     * CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10285 CVE-2017-10388 CVE-2017-10356
       CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2016-9841  CVE-2017-10355 CVE-2017-10357
       CVE-2017-10348 CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10350
       CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2017-2018=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (x86_64):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9841.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10281.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10285.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10293.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10295.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10345.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10346.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10347.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10348.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10349.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10350.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10355.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10356.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10357.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10388.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070162

