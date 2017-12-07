Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3235-1

Rating: important

References: #1070162

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10285

CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345

CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10348

CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10350 CVE-2017-10355

CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10357 CVE-2017-10388



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12

An update that fixes 15 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:



- Security update to version 6.0.16.50 (bsc#1070162)

* CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10285 CVE-2017-10388 CVE-2017-10356

CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2017-10355 CVE-2017-10357

CVE-2017-10348 CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10350

CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Legacy-12-2017-2018=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (s390x x86_64):



java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1

java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1

java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Legacy Software 12 (x86_64):



java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.50-50.3.1





References:



