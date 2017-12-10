|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|DSA-4061-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 23:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4061-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 10, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : thunderbird
CVE ID : CVE-2017-7826 CVE-2017-7828 CVE-2017-7830
Multiple security issues have been found in Thunderbird, which may lead
to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 1:52.5.0-1~deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:52.5.0-1~deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your thunderbird packages.
For the detailed security status of thunderbird please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/thunderbird
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=qQFx
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|