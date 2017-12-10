Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4061-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 10, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : thunderbird

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7826 CVE-2017-7828 CVE-2017-7830



Multiple security issues have been found in Thunderbird, which may lead

to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 1:52.5.0-1~deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:52.5.0-1~deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your thunderbird packages.



For the detailed security status of thunderbird please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/thunderbird



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCgAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlotqZMACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjaEhw//SF0LoE1dmuau5MeR9weQF5pYEtEr5ys20/n+J2nCcPeDE1SfUM3yDHZS

u4+Tz5e8E2lciiMjkgFXOCzQ3hiiotxLD7ovH8Czjxo70hj7cazBWe8X2+Jrk3a2

tECbFQ9LnWpadUDprT7FEpzhJMCmd3Asw4thx/U0im79msesBX3KqLbZ1A/SVu4e

WUAYrNaEGT1OyqN5tTb2u4r1CYnxpNukI8LRv/qgrMpFfjvlGanBn9NMo25umDTP

qC4T+DPgl7n9Lyhy40qJBAgdl7ep2NO36adKq+anMXVSHPuwszNwN9zHnc15+7i0

HlxilJq+lToS8TFC0TYRo5Yq2XsWXiFiYg/r+BwuSraLOsuY2Xn64ShzmbHBn34Z

8W2WYVROUTvVepHhveLrK8XPMTS8pUOKAUE144UCPwSrlu27acVtLMvJvGNWMmIH

nLQYWJDxhIiw6EiOogKLPjt+pPpJdaOuVLD/zlaDVrFlw/VkpDyTQgWZLZBGW5cx

TYPTfCvcZR2Mrd5MrdGtsBnSPb//tlOryZ1vdw0hmdGb3coZWaFCQvjSv4kdXxQ7

aIpp9/ufSksW1ghA0a538uMGX7MgnPrvusFQB1pXlZVdNqzbiH4kbLWacHyKbAJY

Z/FIj1wosIHx0cdsjgRHtpYKEw4dSRIwkfMYRVXaTyoNm8zibvM=

=qQFx

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

