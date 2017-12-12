Sicherheit: Nichtbeachtung des Sitzungs-Timeouts in org.ovirt.engine-root

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: org.ovirt.engine-root security, bug fix, and

enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3427-01

Product: Red Hat Virtualization

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3427

Issue date: 2017-12-12

Keywords: org.ovirt.engine-root-4.1.8

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6338

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for org.ovirt.engine-root is now available for Red Hat

Virtualization Manager version 4.1.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



RHV-M 4.1 - noarch



3. Description:



The Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Manager is a centralized management

platform that allows system administrators to view and manage virtual

machines. The Manager provides a comprehensive range of features including

search capabilities, resource management, live migrations, and virtual

infrastructure provisioning.



The Manager is a JBoss Application Server application that provides several

interfaces through which the virtual environment can be accessed and

interacted with, including an Administration Portal, a User Portal, and a

Representational State Transfer (REST) Application Programming Interface

(API).



The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:

org.ovirt.engine-root (4.1.8.2). (BZ#1483576)



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the ovirt-engine webadmin session would not

properly enforce timeouts. Browser sessions would remain logged in beyond

the administratively configured session timeout period. (CVE-2016-6338)



This issue was discovered by Greg Sheremeta (Red Hat).



Bug Fix(es):



* You can now set the Initialization of a virtual machine to an empty value

through the REST API. (BZ#1513684)



Enhancement(s):



* There are several cluster and host settings which require reinstallation

of the host if changed. The requirement to reinstall was always mentioned

in documentation and a WARNING event was raised. With this release, the

Administration Portal now also shows an exclamation mark icon for each host

that needs to be reinstalled. When an exclamation mark icon is shown, you

can find the details about it in the Action Items section of the host's

details view. (BZ#1501793)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1369285 - CVE-2016-6338 ovirt-engine: webadmin log out must logout all sessions

1483576 - [TestOnly] New engID for RHV-M

1501793 - [downstream clone - 4.1.8] [RFE] Indicate host needs to be

reinstalled to push new configurations.

1509270 - [downstream clone - 4.1.8] host_nic_vfs_config is not populated if

parent pci device of nic is shared with another device

1511335 - [downstream clone - 4.1.8] Bookmarks are not sorted after upgrade

1513684 - [downstream clone - 4.1.8] [API] Cannot clear vm initialization via

api

1514899 - [downstream clone - 4.1.9] [RFE] Persist column visibility and

position in browser's local storage



6. Package List:



RHV-M 4.1:



Source:

ovirt-engine-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

ovirt-engine-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-backend-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-dbscripts-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-extensions-api-impl-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-extensions-api-impl-javadoc-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-lib-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-restapi-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-setup-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-setup-base-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-setup-plugin-ovirt-engine-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-setup-plugin-ovirt-engine-common-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-setup-plugin-vmconsole-proxy-helper-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-setup-plugin-websocket-proxy-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-tools-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-tools-backup-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-userportal-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-vmconsole-proxy-helper-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-webadmin-portal-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

ovirt-engine-websocket-proxy-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm

rhevm-4.1.8.2-0.1.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6338

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

