Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----Hash: SHA512- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Debian Security Advisory DSA-4064-1 security@debian.orghttps://www.debian.org/security/ Michael GilbertDecember 12, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Package : chromium-browserCVE ID : CVE-2017-15407 CVE-2017-15408 CVE-2017-15409 CVE-2017-15410 CVE-2017-15411 CVE-2017-15413 CVE-2017-15415 CVE-2017-15416 CVE-2017-15417 CVE-2017-15418 CVE-2017-15419 CVE-2017-15420 CVE-2017-15423 CVE-2017-15424 CVE-2017-15425 CVE-2017-15426 CVE-2017-15427Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the chromium web browser.CVE-2017-15407 Ned Williamson discovered an out-of-bounds write issue.CVE-2017-15408 Ke Liu discovered a heap overflow issue in the pdfium library.CVE-2017-15409 An out-of-bounds write issue was discovered in the skia library.CVE-2017-15410 Luat Nguyen discovered a use-after-free issue in the pdfium library.CVE-2017-15411 Luat Nguyen discovered a use-after-free issue in the pdfium library.CVE-2017-15413 Gaurav Dewan discovered a type confusion issue.CVE-2017-15415 Viktor Brange discovered an information disclosure issue.CVE-2017-15416 Ned Williamson discovered an out-of-bounds read issue.CVE-2017-15417 Max May discovered an information disclosure issue in the skia library.CVE-2017-15418 Kushal Arvind Shah discovered an uninitialized value in the skia library.CVE-2017-15419 Jun Kokatsu discoved an information disclosure issue.CVE-2017-15420 WenXu Wu discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2017-15423 Greg Hudson discovered an issue in the boringssl library.CVE-2017-15424 Khalil Zhani discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2017-15425 xisigr discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2017-15426 WenXu Wu discovered a URL spoofing issue.CVE-2017-15427 Junaid Farhan discovered an issue with the omnibox.For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed inversion 63.0.3239.84-1~deb9u1.We recommend that you upgrade your chromium-browser packages.For the detailed security status of chromium-browser please refer toits security tracker page at:https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/chromium-browserFurther information about Debian Security Advisories, how to applythese updates to your system and frequently asked questions can befound at: https://www.debian.org/security/Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=66jZ-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----