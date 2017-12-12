Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4064-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Michael Gilbert

December 12, 2017

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : chromium-browser

CVE ID : CVE-2017-15407 CVE-2017-15408 CVE-2017-15409 CVE-2017-15410

CVE-2017-15411 CVE-2017-15413 CVE-2017-15415 CVE-2017-15416

CVE-2017-15417 CVE-2017-15418 CVE-2017-15419 CVE-2017-15420

CVE-2017-15423 CVE-2017-15424 CVE-2017-15425 CVE-2017-15426

CVE-2017-15427



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the chromium web browser.



CVE-2017-15407



Ned Williamson discovered an out-of-bounds write issue.



CVE-2017-15408



Ke Liu discovered a heap overflow issue in the pdfium library.



CVE-2017-15409



An out-of-bounds write issue was discovered in the skia library.



CVE-2017-15410



Luat Nguyen discovered a use-after-free issue in the pdfium library.



CVE-2017-15411



Luat Nguyen discovered a use-after-free issue in the pdfium library.



CVE-2017-15413



Gaurav Dewan discovered a type confusion issue.



CVE-2017-15415



Viktor Brange discovered an information disclosure issue.



CVE-2017-15416



Ned Williamson discovered an out-of-bounds read issue.



CVE-2017-15417



Max May discovered an information disclosure issue in the skia

library.



CVE-2017-15418



Kushal Arvind Shah discovered an uninitialized value in the skia

library.



CVE-2017-15419



Jun Kokatsu discoved an information disclosure issue.



CVE-2017-15420



WenXu Wu discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2017-15423



Greg Hudson discovered an issue in the boringssl library.



CVE-2017-15424



Khalil Zhani discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2017-15425



xisigr discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2017-15426



WenXu Wu discovered a URL spoofing issue.



CVE-2017-15427



Junaid Farhan discovered an issue with the omnibox.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 63.0.3239.84-1~deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your chromium-browser packages.



For the detailed security status of chromium-browser please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/chromium-browser



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

