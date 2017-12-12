Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:
* CVE-2017-12140: ReadDCMImage in coders\dcm.c has a ninteger signedness error leading to excessive memory consumption (bnc#1051847) * CVE-2017-14994: NULL pointer in ReadDCMImage in coders/dcm.c could lead to denial of service (bnc#1061587) * CVE-2017-12662: Memory leak in WritePDFImage in coders/pdf.c could lead to denial of service (bnc#1052758) * CVE-2017-14733: Heap overflow on ReadRLEImage in coders/rle.c could lead to denial of service (bnc#1060577) * CVE-2017-12644: Memory leak in ReadDCMImage in coders\dcm.c could lead to denial of service (bnc#1052764) * CVE-2017-10799: denial of service (OOM) can occur inReadDPXImage() (bnc#1047054)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1362=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1362=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".