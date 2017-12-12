Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3270-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Di, 12. Dezember 2017, 18:48
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for GraphicsMagick
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3270-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1047054 #1051847 #1052758 #1052764 #1060577 
                    #1061587 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-10799 CVE-2017-12140 CVE-2017-12644
                    CVE-2017-12662 CVE-2017-14733 CVE-2017-14994
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for GraphicsMagick fixes the following issues:

       * CVE-2017-12140: ReadDCMImage in coders\dcm.c has a ninteger
         signedness error leading to excessive memory consumption
         (bnc#1051847)
       * CVE-2017-14994: NULL pointer in ReadDCMImage in coders/dcm.c could
         lead to denial of service (bnc#1061587)
       * CVE-2017-12662: Memory leak in WritePDFImage in coders/pdf.c could
         lead to denial of service (bnc#1052758)
       * CVE-2017-14733: Heap overflow on ReadRLEImage in coders/rle.c could
         lead to denial of service (bnc#1060577)
       * CVE-2017-12644: Memory leak in ReadDCMImage in coders\dcm.c could
         lead to denial of service (bnc#1052764)
       * CVE-2017-10799: denial of service (OOM) can occur inReadDPXImage()
         (bnc#1047054)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1362=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1362=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-47.1
      GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-47.1
      GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-47.1
      GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-47.1
      libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-47.1
      perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-47.1
      perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-47.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-11.48.1
      GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.48.1
      GraphicsMagick-debugsource-1.3.25-11.48.1
      GraphicsMagick-devel-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-Q16-12-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagick++-devel-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagick-Q16-3-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagick3-config-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-1.3.25-11.48.1
      libGraphicsMagickWand-Q16-2-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.48.1
      perl-GraphicsMagick-1.3.25-11.48.1
      perl-GraphicsMagick-debuginfo-1.3.25-11.48.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10799.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12140.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12644.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12662.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14733.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14994.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047054
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051847
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052758
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052764
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060577
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061587

