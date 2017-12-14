|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3300-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
|Datum:
|Do, 14. Dezember 2017, 17:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel (Live Patch 10
for SLE 12 SP2)
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3300-1
Rating: important
References: #1055567 #1062847 #1069708 #1070307
Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.74-92_29 fixes several issues.
The following security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-1000405: Problematic use of pmd_mkdirty() in the touch_pmd()
function allowed users to overwrite read-only huge pages (e.g. the zero
huge page and sealed shmem files) (bsc#1070307).
- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or
cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted SO_RCVBUF
setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY Netlink
messages (bsc#1069708).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1062847: Enable proper shut down if NIC teaming is enabled
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-2069=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-4_4_74-92_29-default-6-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055567
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1062847
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070307
|
|