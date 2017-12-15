|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3470-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Fr, 15. Dezember 2017, 05:55
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7539
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm-rhev security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3470-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3470
Issue date: 2017-12-14
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7539 CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11334
CVE-2017-14167 CVE-2017-15289
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform
9.0 (Mitaka).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - x86_64
3. Description:
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for
Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm-rhev packages provide the
user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM in
environments managed by Red Hat products.
Security Fix(es):
* An assertion-failure flaw was found in the Network Block Device (NBD)
server's initial connection negotiation, where the I/O coroutine was
undefined. This could crash the qemu-nbd server if a client sent unexpected
data during connection negotiation. A remote user or process could use this
flaw to crash the qemu-nbd server resulting in denial of service.
(CVE-2017-7539)
* Quick Emulator (QEMU) built with the Network Block Device (NBD) Server
support is vulnerable to a crash via a SIGPIPE signal. The crash can occur
if a client aborts a connection due to any failure during negotiation or
read operation. A remote user/process could use this flaw to crash the
qemu-nbd server resulting in a Denial of Service (DoS). (CVE-2017-10664)
* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guests'
RAM block area, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w access issue. The crash can
occur if a privileged user inside a guest conducts certain DMA operations,
resulting in a DoS. (CVE-2017-11334)
* Quick Emulator (QEMU), compiled with the PC System Emulator with
multiboot feature support, is vulnerable to an OOB r/w memory access issue.
The issue could occur due to an integer overflow while loading a kernel
image during a guest boot. A user or process could use this flaw to
potentially achieve arbitrary code execution on a host. (CVE-2017-14167)
* Quick emulator (QEMU), compiled with the Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator
support, is vulnerable to an OOB write access issue. The issue could occur
while writing to VGA memory via mode4and5 write functions. A privileged
user inside guest could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process resulting
in Denial of Serivce (DoS). (CVE-2017-15289)
Red Hat would like to thank Alex for reporting CVE-2017-11334; Thomas
Garnier (Google.com) for reporting CVE-2017-14167; and Guoxiang Niu
(Huawei.com) for reporting CVE-2017-15289.
Bug Fix(es):
* Hot-unplugging Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) devices previously failed when
performed after hot-unplugging a vhost network device. This update fixes
the underlying code, and the VFIO device is unplugged correctly in the
described circumstances. (BZ#1498140)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once
all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1466190 - CVE-2017-10664 Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with SIGPIPE upon client
abort
1471638 - CVE-2017-11334 Qemu: exec: oob access during dma operation
1473622 - CVE-2017-7539 Qemu: qemu-nbd crashes due to undefined I/O coroutine
1489375 - CVE-2017-14167 Qemu: i386: multiboot OOB access while loading kernel
image
1498140 - Hot-unplugging a vhost network device leaks references to
VFIOPCIDevice's [OSP 9]
1501290 - CVE-2017-15289 Qemu: cirrus: OOB access issue in mode4and5 write
functions
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:
Source:
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.src.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.11.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7539
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14167
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|