Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for openssl

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3345-1

Rating: important

References: #1071905 #1071906

Cross-References: CVE-2017-3737 CVE-2017-3738

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for openssl fixes the following issues:



- OpenSSL Security Advisory [07 Dec 2017]

* CVE-2017-3737: OpenSSL 1.0.2 (starting from version 1.0.2b) introduced

an \"error state\" mechanism. The intent was that if a fatal

error

occurred during a handshake then OpenSSL would move into the error

state and would immediately fail if you attempted to continue the

handshake. This works as designed for the explicit handshake functions

(SSL_do_handshake(), SSL_accept() and SSL_connect()), however due to a

bug it does not work correctly if SSL_read() or SSL_write() is called

directly. In that scenario, if the handshake fails then a fatal error

will be returned in the initial function call. If

SSL_read()/SSL_write() is subsequently called by the application for

the same SSL object then it will succeed and the data is passed

without being decrypted/encrypted directly from the SSL/TLS record

layer. In order to exploit this issue an application bug would have to

be present that resulted in a call to SSL_read()/SSL_write() being

issued after having already received a fatal error. OpenSSL version

1.0.2b-1.0.2m are affected. Fixed in OpenSSL 1.0.2n. OpenSSL 1.1.0 is

not affected. (bsc#1071905)

* CVE-2017-3738: There is an overflow bug in the AVX2 Montgomery

multiplication procedure used in exponentiation with 1024-bit moduli.

No EC algorithms are affected. Analysis suggests that attacks against

RSA and DSA as a result of this defect would be very difficult to

perform and are not believed likely. Attacks against DH1024 are

considered just feasible, because most of the work necessary to deduce

information about a private key may be performed offline. The amount

of resources required for such an attack would be significant.

However, for an attack on TLS to be meaningful, the server would have

to share the DH1024 private key among multiple clients, which is no

longer an option since CVE-2016-0701. This only affects processors

that support the AVX2 but not ADX extensions like Intel Haswell (4th

generation). Note: The impact from this issue is similar to

CVE-2017-3736, CVE-2017-3732 and CVE-2015-3193. (bsc#1071906)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1381=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1381=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-16.1

libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-16.1

libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-16.1

libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-16.1

openssl-1.0.2j-16.1

openssl-cavs-1.0.2j-16.1

openssl-cavs-debuginfo-1.0.2j-16.1

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-16.1

openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-16.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



openssl-doc-1.0.2j-16.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



libopenssl-devel-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1

libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1

libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1

libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-6.9.1

libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-6.9.1

libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-6.9.1

libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-6.9.1

openssl-1.0.2j-6.9.1

openssl-cavs-1.0.2j-6.9.1

openssl-cavs-debuginfo-1.0.2j-6.9.1

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-6.9.1

openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-6.9.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



libopenssl-devel-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1

libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1

libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1

libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



openssl-doc-1.0.2j-6.9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3737.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3738.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071905

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071906



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

