Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3345-1
|SUSE
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|So, 17. Dezember 2017, 00:59
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3737
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3738
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for openssl fixes the following issues:
- OpenSSL Security Advisory [07 Dec 2017]
* CVE-2017-3737: OpenSSL 1.0.2 (starting from version 1.0.2b) introduced
an \"error state\" mechanism. The intent was that if a fatal
error
occurred during a handshake then OpenSSL would move into the error
state and would immediately fail if you attempted to continue the
handshake. This works as designed for the explicit handshake functions
(SSL_do_handshake(), SSL_accept() and SSL_connect()), however due to a
bug it does not work correctly if SSL_read() or SSL_write() is called
directly. In that scenario, if the handshake fails then a fatal error
will be returned in the initial function call. If
SSL_read()/SSL_write() is subsequently called by the application for
the same SSL object then it will succeed and the data is passed
without being decrypted/encrypted directly from the SSL/TLS record
layer. In order to exploit this issue an application bug would have to
be present that resulted in a call to SSL_read()/SSL_write() being
issued after having already received a fatal error. OpenSSL version
1.0.2b-1.0.2m are affected. Fixed in OpenSSL 1.0.2n. OpenSSL 1.1.0 is
not affected. (bsc#1071905)
* CVE-2017-3738: There is an overflow bug in the AVX2 Montgomery
multiplication procedure used in exponentiation with 1024-bit moduli.
No EC algorithms are affected. Analysis suggests that attacks against
RSA and DSA as a result of this defect would be very difficult to
perform and are not believed likely. Attacks against DH1024 are
considered just feasible, because most of the work necessary to deduce
information about a private key may be performed offline. The amount
of resources required for such an attack would be significant.
However, for an attack on TLS to be meaningful, the server would have
to share the DH1024 private key among multiple clients, which is no
longer an option since CVE-2016-0701. This only affects processors
that support the AVX2 but not ADX extensions like Intel Haswell (4th
generation). Note: The impact from this issue is similar to
CVE-2017-3736, CVE-2017-3732 and CVE-2015-3193. (bsc#1071906)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1381=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1381=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-16.1
libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-16.1
libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-16.1
libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-16.1
openssl-1.0.2j-16.1
openssl-cavs-1.0.2j-16.1
openssl-cavs-debuginfo-1.0.2j-16.1
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-16.1
openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-16.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):
openssl-doc-1.0.2j-16.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1
libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1
libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1
libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.2j-16.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-1.0.2j-6.9.1
libopenssl1_0_0-1.0.2j-6.9.1
libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-1.0.2j-6.9.1
libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-1.0.2j-6.9.1
openssl-1.0.2j-6.9.1
openssl-cavs-1.0.2j-6.9.1
openssl-cavs-debuginfo-1.0.2j-6.9.1
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.2j-6.9.1
openssl-debugsource-1.0.2j-6.9.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1
libopenssl1_0_0-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1
libopenssl1_0_0-debuginfo-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1
libopenssl1_0_0-hmac-32bit-1.0.2j-6.9.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
openssl-doc-1.0.2j-6.9.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3737.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3738.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071905
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071906
