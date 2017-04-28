Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat
ID: FEDORA-2017-0e64c4c186
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 28. April 2017, 07:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5650
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5648
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5651
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5647

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-0e64c4c186

2017-04-27 20:51:35.717170

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : tomcat

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 8.0.43

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : http://tomcat.apache.org/

Summary     : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API

Description :

Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference

Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.

The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by

Sun under the Java Community Process.



Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and

released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended

to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



This updates includes a rebase from tomcat 8.0.42 up to 8.0.43 which resolves

multiple CVEs:  - rhbz#1441242 CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648 CVE-2017-5650

CVE-2017-5651 tomcat: various flaws

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1441242 - CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648 tomcat: various flaws
 [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441242

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
