Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3410-2

September 05, 2017



libgd2 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



GD library could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted

file.



Software Description:

- libgd2: GD Graphics Library



Details:



USN-3410-1 fixed a vulnerability in GD Graphics Library.

This update provides the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



Â It was discovered that the GD Graphics Library (aka libgd) incorrectly

Â handled certain malformed PNG images. A remote attacker could use this

Â issue to cause the GD Graphics Library to crash, resulting in a denial

Â of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

Â

libgd-toolsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.6

Â

libgd2-noxpmÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.6

Â

libgd2-xpmÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.6



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3410-2

Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3410-1

Â CVE-2017-6362



