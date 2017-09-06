|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in gd (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3410-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:04
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362
|Update von:
|Denial of Service in gd
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3410-2
September 05, 2017
libgd2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
GD library could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted
file.
Software Description:
- libgd2: GD Graphics Library
Details:
USN-3410-1 fixed a vulnerability in GD Graphics Library.
This update provides the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
Â It was discovered that the GD Graphics Library (aka libgd) incorrectly
Â handled certain malformed PNG images. A remote attacker could use this
Â issue to cause the GD Graphics Library to crash, resulting in a denial
Â of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
Â
libgd-toolsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.6
Â
libgd2-noxpmÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.6
Â
libgd2-xpmÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.6
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3410-2
Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3410-1
Â CVE-2017-6362
|
|