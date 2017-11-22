Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB (Aktualisierung)
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3489-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:13
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10140
Update von: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3489-2
November 21, 2017

db, db4.8 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

Berkeley DB could be made to expose sensitive information.

Software Description:
- db: Berkeley v5.1 Database Utilities
- db4.8: Berkeley v4.8 Database Utilities

Details:

USN-3489-1 fixed a vulnerability in Berkeley DB. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 It was discovered that Berkeley DB incorrectly handled certain
 configuration files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to read
 sensitive information.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  db4.8-util                      4.8.30-11ubuntu1.1
  db5.1-util                      5.1.25-11ubuntu0.1
  libdb4.8                        4.8.30-11ubuntu1.1
  libdb5.1                        5.1.25-11ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-1
  CVE-2017-10140

