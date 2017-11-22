Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB (Aktualisierung)



--===============2182434047296017936==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="=-D0rDa0MU9fDC1LfTBAWD"





--=-D0rDa0MU9fDC1LfTBAWD

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3489-2

November 21, 2017



db, db4.8 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Berkeley DB could be made to expose sensitive information.



Software Description:

- db: Berkeley v5.1 Database Utilities

- db4.8: Berkeley v4.8 Database Utilities



Details:



USN-3489-1 fixed a vulnerability in Berkeley DB. This update provides

the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that Berkeley DB incorrectly handled certain

configuration files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to read

sensitive information.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

db4.8-util 4.8.30-11ubuntu1.1

db5.1-util 5.1.25-11ubuntu0.1

libdb4.8 4.8.30-11ubuntu1.1

libdb5.1 5.1.25-11ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-1

CVE-2017-10140



--=-D0rDa0MU9fDC1LfTBAWD

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAABCAAGBQJaFLWkAAoJEEW851uECx9pKrYQALB8dof96A6x8Cg/5EDnxYww

TBuX9qForjUSPTdi3blth8EYcXetswy/3MRpAzElakaxA+o4f5O3kZsQsp2dtHiM

gQLQ/bTliTD6PKoOpstgok56IZgq+IbY5vOcHA3bayCxsi/rAu7f9xoaE8JpwpaU

3cojx8k4OzIBMvcMhZq31p4hdpkvss7rP47YMq5pBBPViKMuIWv0v+H9PnGdB6PB

LEFdQuqVEpS7YXHX7smRS6dJj5NXGz8n2+MpnCxXIeoA+iL2w1uvH45sYbLtyY++

gWOAYxxNlW15tOE9Y4tcJKvNpg/HxaVRMAoZcKZQefqWHIpTlY6X7nCIG1zqmJm8

hFQh1nzUPWCWBiVMzFi4sJo4sZYZDIUzsI6QbkmdDeN2hp9GV69/rref5K661Qyv

9p4RW5q3C479eOIyC5L1PYXhy7bGSgaP1di9OW+MAy/Y1o3M2L/NI69en4+8Q8GI

AQ2PRPMsdZ3kNNGgtHx65xcHzbH8ujk0byP6wTYbLnXKrL1WNfLZevnQqFZ8Mh+y

oMNBXf37iyLhmeOJHR6gYV7M0XsrV9PQE9eEPTbulp0bW2yWV2kXe07o7HZxfruR

VRNq6tf1k2GM3DTbsw44oRDvVI/kNyfw9/7cB9CV9q5jIOqfCvXBO72AHK2FcCTl

7vq2LmvAmMclnDaBsShM

=JEp2

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--=-D0rDa0MU9fDC1LfTBAWD--







--===============2182434047296017936==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============2182434047296017936==--

