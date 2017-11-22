|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3489-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:13
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10140
|Update von:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3489-2
November 21, 2017
db, db4.8 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
Berkeley DB could be made to expose sensitive information.
Software Description:
- db: Berkeley v5.1 Database Utilities
- db4.8: Berkeley v4.8 Database Utilities
Details:
USN-3489-1 fixed a vulnerability in Berkeley DB. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that Berkeley DB incorrectly handled certain
configuration files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to read
sensitive information.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
db4.8-util 4.8.30-11ubuntu1.1
db5.1-util 5.1.25-11ubuntu0.1
libdb4.8 4.8.30-11ubuntu1.1
libdb5.1 5.1.25-11ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-1
CVE-2017-10140
